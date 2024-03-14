A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ: TOUR), As It Continued To Rise 23.40% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s traded shares were 2.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.42% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the TOUR share is $2.14, that puts it down -157.83 from that peak though still a striking 27.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $97.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 307.22K shares over the past three months.
Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information
Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) registered a 16.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.42% in intraday trading to $0.83, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.21%, and it has moved by 31.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.48%. The short interest in Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.88%.
TOUR Dividends
Tuniu Corp ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders
Tuniu Corp ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.12%, with the float percentage being 15.12%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.52 million shares (or 38.03% of all shares), a total value of $7.46 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.74 million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 23.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.53 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.