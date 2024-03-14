A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS), As It Continued To Fall -28.29% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. The 52-week high for the NAAS share is $12.78, that puts it down -1072.48 from that peak though still a striking 1.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $91.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.05%, and it has moved by -34.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.11%. The short interest in Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 1.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.