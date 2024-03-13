You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SGMT).

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.99, and it changed around -$0.49 or -8.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.69M. SGMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.71, offering almost -315.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.31% since then. We note from Sagimet Biosciences Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) trade information

Instantly SGMT has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.93% year-to-date, but still down -17.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sagimet Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGMT) is -20.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).