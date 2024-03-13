You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM).

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.78, and it changed around $0.39 or 6.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. HBM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.52, offering almost 3.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.89% since then. We note from Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HBM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Instantly HBM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.92% year-to-date, but still up 8.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) is 29.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HBM is forecast to be at a low of $10.34471789 and a high of $10.34471789.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.24 percent over the past six months and at a 73.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $365.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. to make $373.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.17%.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, and 65.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.90%. Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock is held by 270 institutions, with GMT Capital Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.85% of the shares, which is about 34.37 million shares worth $164.97 million.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., with 4.72% or 16.46 million shares worth $78.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Small Cap Value Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 7.07 million shares worth $42.05 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 6.99 million shares worth around $34.05 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.