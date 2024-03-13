XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 6.42 million shares of the XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.82, and it changed around $0.42 or 1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.15B. XP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.71, offering almost -7.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.11% since then. We note from XP Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.74 million.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Instantly XP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.96% year-to-date, but still up 8.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) is 3.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).