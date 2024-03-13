Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 1.48 million shares of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $285.14, and it changed around $44.09 or 18.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.29B. WSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $249.04, offering almost 12.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $109.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.62% since then. We note from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 908.48K.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.87. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended WSM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $5.12 for the current quarter.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) trade information

Instantly WSM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 41.31% year-to-date, but still up 18.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) is 25.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $148, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -92.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WSM is forecast to be at a low of $100 and a high of $265.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) estimates and forecasts

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 105.05 percent over the past six months and at a -12.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.23 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to make $1.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.14%. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.01% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

WSM Dividends

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.39% of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. shares, and 99.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.32%. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stock is held by 878 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.07% of the shares, which is about 7.74 million shares worth $969.09 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 12.04% or 7.72 million shares worth $966.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.07 million shares worth $292.25 million, making up 3.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $312.13 million, which represents about 3.13% of the total shares outstanding.