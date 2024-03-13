WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 2.21 million shares of the WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.96, and it changed around -$0.5 or -14.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $247.54M. WOW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.75, offering almost -296.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.07% since then. We note from WideOpenWest Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 623.52K.

WideOpenWest Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WOW as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. WideOpenWest Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) trade information

Instantly WOW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -14.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -26.91% year-to-date, but still down -15.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) is -18.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

WideOpenWest Inc (WOW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $170.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect WideOpenWest Inc to make $164.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $180.5 million and $172.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.20%.

WideOpenWest Inc earnings are expected to increase by 94.17% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -6.70% per year for the next five years.

WOW Dividends

WideOpenWest Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13.

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.43% of WideOpenWest Inc shares, and 88.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.37%. WideOpenWest Inc stock is held by 187 institutions, with Crestview Partners III GP, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 37.67% of the shares, which is about 31.53 million shares worth $266.12 million.

Nine Ten Capital Management LLC, with 6.97% or 5.83 million shares worth $49.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd and BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $14.16 million, making up 2.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd held roughly 1.7 million shares worth around $14.01 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.