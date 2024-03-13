Why Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 7.99 million shares of the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.66, and it changed around $0.25 or 2.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. ZIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.12, offering almost -115.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.2% since then. We note from Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.27 million.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ZIM as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.29 for the current quarter.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 18.14% year-to-date, but still up 7.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) is -1.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZIM is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $63.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.01 percent over the past six months and at a -113.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -137.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -58.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd to make $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.19 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.50%.

ZIM Dividends

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 54.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.40. It is important to note, however, that the 54.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.67% of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, and 22.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.85%. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stock is held by 258 institutions, with Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.24% of the shares, which is about 2.69 million shares worth $33.34 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.81% or 2.17 million shares worth $26.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $7.78 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $8.22 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.