Why Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 10.82 million shares of the Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.36, and it changed around -$1.7 or -3.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.54B. PSTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.46, offering almost -11.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.72% since then. We note from Pure Storage Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.99 million.

Pure Storage Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.42. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PSTG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pure Storage Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Instantly PSTG has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 46.83% year-to-date, but still down -4.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) is 17.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -33.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSTG is forecast to be at a low of $34 and a high of $50.

Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) estimates and forecasts

Pure Storage Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.64 percent over the past six months and at a 9.15% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 23.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 162.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $680.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Pure Storage Inc to make $751.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.

Pure Storage Inc earnings are expected to increase by 7.02% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 17.70% per year for the next five years.

PSTG Dividends

Pure Storage Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 29 and June 03.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.58% of Pure Storage Inc shares, and 85.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.45%. Pure Storage Inc stock is held by 658 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.79% of the shares, which is about 46.13 million shares worth $1.7 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.99% or 31.15 million shares worth $1.15 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 13.94 million shares worth $510.01 million, making up 4.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.18 million shares worth around $338.18 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.