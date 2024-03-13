Why PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.88M. PMVP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.72, offering almost -489.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.09% since then. We note from PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.90K.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information

Instantly PMVP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -46.77% year-to-date, but still down -12.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) is -1.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.83 day(s).