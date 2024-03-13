Why PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 2.0 million shares of the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.88M. PMVP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.72, offering almost -489.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.09% since then. We note from PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 512.90K.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) trade information
Instantly PMVP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -46.77% year-to-date, but still down -12.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) is -1.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.83 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PMVP is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $36.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) estimates and forecasts
PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.21 percent over the past six months and at a -2.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.60% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.63%. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings are expected to increase by 3.33% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 23.10% per year for the next five years.
PMVP Dividends
PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.95% of PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 99.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.55%. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 146 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.54% of the shares, which is about 6.56 million shares worth $41.08 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 9.65% or 4.68 million shares worth $29.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $7.9 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $7.73 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.