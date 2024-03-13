Why Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE: IPG) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 6.12 million shares of the Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE:IPG) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.55, and it changed around -$0.4 or -1.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.33B. IPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.95, offering almost -25.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $27.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.44% since then. We note from Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.27. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended IPG as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE:IPG) trade information

Instantly IPG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.28% year-to-date, but still up 2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE:IPG) is 5.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPG is forecast to be at a low of $36 and a high of $112.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (IPG) estimates and forecasts

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.91 percent over the past six months and at a -6.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.34%. Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -3.83% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.00% per year for the next five years.

IPG Dividends

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.87 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.26. It is important to note, however, that the 3.87% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.36% of Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. shares, and 102.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.34%. Interpublic Group Of Cos., Inc. stock is held by 1,042 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.01% of the shares, which is about 46.23 million shares worth $1.78 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.05% or 38.69 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 12.02 million shares worth $463.62 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 9.19 million shares worth around $354.4 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.