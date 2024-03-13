Why H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.38, and it changed around $1.36 or 3.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.55B. HTHT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.43, offering almost -28.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.31% since then. We note from H World Group Limited ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.99 million.

H World Group Limited ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.14. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HTHT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. H World Group Limited ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter.

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) trade information

Instantly HTHT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 17.76% year-to-date, but still up 14.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) is 21.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.9, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HTHT is forecast to be at a low of $46.9 and a high of $46.9.

H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) estimates and forecasts

H World Group Limited ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.14 percent over the past six months and at a 305.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $758.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect H World Group Limited ADR to make $693.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $524.51 million and $594.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.60%.

H World Group Limited ADR earnings are expected to increase by 379.87% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 26.05% per year for the next five years.

HTHT Dividends

H World Group Limited ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 26.

H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of H World Group Limited ADR shares, and 49.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.75%. H World Group Limited ADR stock is held by 403 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.52% of the shares, which is about 27.82 million shares worth $1.08 billion.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 4.47% or 14.58 million shares worth $565.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 24.54 million shares worth $1.18 billion, making up 7.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 2.93 million shares worth around $140.62 million, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.