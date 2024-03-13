Why Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.87, and it changed around $0.41 or 1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.18B. FOXA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.40, offering almost -18.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.32% since then. We note from Fox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Fox Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended FOXA as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fox Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

Instantly FOXA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.68% year-to-date, but still up 5.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) is -1.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.3, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FOXA is forecast to be at a low of $22 and a high of $54.

Fox Corporation (FOXA) estimates and forecasts

Fox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.00 percent over the past six months and at a -7.98% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 24.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Fox Corporation to make $3.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.92%. Fox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -8.23% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.80% per year for the next five years.

FOXA Dividends

Fox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Fox Corporation shares, and 108.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.60%. Fox Corporation stock is held by 814 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 14.41% of the shares, which is about 34.49 million shares worth $1.03 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 12.13% or 29.01 million shares worth $863.19 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 22.5 million shares worth $669.48 million, making up 9.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.93 million shares worth around $235.93 million, which represents about 3.31% of the total shares outstanding.