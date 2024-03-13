Why Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 5.05 million shares of the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.39, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. FSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.20, offering almost -23.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.89% since then. We note from Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.97 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Instantly FSM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.18% year-to-date, but still up 12.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is 16.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.92 day(s).