Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.71 million shares of the Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.81, and it changed around -$0.25 or -1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.73B. WU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.19, offering almost -2.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.08% since then. We note from Western Union Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.89 million.

Western Union Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.52. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended WU as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Western Union Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

Instantly WU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.86% year-to-date, but still up 0.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is 10.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WU is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $25.

Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

Western Union Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.30 percent over the past six months and at a -3.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Western Union Company to make $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $998.5 million and $1.05 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.13%. Western Union Company earnings are expected to increase by -2.15% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.62% per year for the next five years.

WU Dividends

Western Union Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 6.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Western Union Company shares, and 95.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.23%. Western Union Company stock is held by 650 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.09% of the shares, which is about 41.52 million shares worth $487.09 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.82% or 36.78 million shares worth $431.43 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 11.68 million shares worth $136.99 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 11.35 million shares worth around $149.59 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.