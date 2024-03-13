W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE: WTI): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A A Decline Of -53.36%

In the last trading session, 4.46 million shares of the W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around -$0.09 or -3.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $367.15M. WTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.64, offering almost -125.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.4% since then. We note from W & T Offshore Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

W & T Offshore Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WTI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. W & T Offshore Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.31% year-to-date, but still down -12.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI) is -12.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.23 day(s).

W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) estimates and forecasts

W & T Offshore Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.42 percent over the past six months and at a 233.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -94.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $139.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect W & T Offshore Inc to make $142.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $163.26 million and $125.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.81%.

WTI Dividends

W & T Offshore Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

W & T Offshore Inc (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.78% of W & T Offshore Inc shares, and 44.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.37%. W & T Offshore Inc stock is held by 209 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.82% of the shares, which is about 7.06 million shares worth $27.31 million.

State Street Corporation, with 4.29% or 6.28 million shares worth $24.31 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 4.63 million shares worth $18.9 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $11.21 million, which represents about 1.98% of the total shares outstanding.