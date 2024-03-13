Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.72M. VFF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.17, offering almost -67.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Village Farms International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 475.77K.
Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information
Instantly VFF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.36% year-to-date, but still down -3.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is -9.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VFF is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $9.3.
Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF) estimates and forecasts
Village Farms International, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.86 percent over the past six months and at a 90.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 96.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.20%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Village Farms International, Inc. to make $71.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $69.46 million and $71.11 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.30%.
VFF Dividends
Village Farms International, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.
Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.97% of Village Farms International, Inc. shares, and 16.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.64%. Village Farms International, Inc. stock is held by 115 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 3.44 million shares worth $2.44 million.
Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 0.96% or 1.06 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 3.44 million shares worth $2.44 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $1.44 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.