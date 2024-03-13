Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around -$0.04 or -4.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $77.72M. VFF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.17, offering almost -67.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Village Farms International, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 475.77K.

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) trade information

Instantly VFF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -7.36% year-to-date, but still down -3.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) is -9.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).