Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.92, and it changed around -$0.5 or -3.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. VERV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.42, offering almost -53.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.95% since then. We note from Verve Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Instantly VERV has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.14% year-to-date, but still down -8.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERV) is 12.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.8 day(s).