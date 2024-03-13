Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.01, and it changed around $0.73 or 1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.71B. TCOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.44, offering almost -5.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.79% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.
Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information
Instantly TCOM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.99% year-to-date, but still up 4.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 12.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.28 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.66, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCOM is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $55.
Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts
Trip.com Group Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.34 percent over the past six months and at a 1.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.30%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.62 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Trip.com Group Ltd ADR to make $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.22%.
TCOM Dividends
Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 05 and June 10.
Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR shares, and 37.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.39%. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stock is held by 524 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 5.88% of the shares, which is about 38.4 million shares worth $1.74 billion.
Morgan Stanley, with 3.84% or 25.09 million shares worth $1.13 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
New Perspective Fund Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 14.73 million shares worth $666.18 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 11.63 million shares worth around $526.02 million, which represents about 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.