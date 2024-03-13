Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.01, and it changed around $0.73 or 1.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.71B. TCOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.44, offering almost -5.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.79% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.99% year-to-date, but still up 4.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 12.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.28 day(s).