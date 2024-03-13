Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) Stock Forecast: $6 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.18, and it changed around $0.15 or 7.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $274.27M. COOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -207.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.26% since then. We note from Traeger Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.99K.
Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) trade information
Instantly COOK has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.15% year-to-date, but still up 5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) is -0.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.26 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COOK is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $6.
Traeger Inc (COOK) estimates and forecasts
Traeger Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.04 percent over the past six months and at a 109.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.30%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $143.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Traeger Inc to make $167.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $153.16 million and $154.89 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.31%. Traeger Inc earnings are expected to increase by 95.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.86% per year for the next five years.
COOK Dividends
Traeger Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 17.
Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.26% of Traeger Inc shares, and 77.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.53%. Traeger Inc stock is held by 147 institutions, with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 19.92% of the shares, which is about 24.69 million shares worth $104.95 million.
Trilantic Capital Management L.p., with 14.51% or 17.99 million shares worth $50.72 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 6.61 million shares worth $29.46 million, making up 5.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 6.2 million shares worth around $26.33 million, which represents about 5.00% of the total shares outstanding.