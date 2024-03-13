Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) Stock Forecast: $6 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.18, and it changed around $0.15 or 7.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $274.27M. COOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -207.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.26% since then. We note from Traeger Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 368.99K.

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Instantly COOK has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.15% year-to-date, but still up 5.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) is -0.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.26 day(s).