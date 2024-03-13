Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $80.50, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.36B. TTD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.00, offering almost -16.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.48% since then. We note from Trade Desk Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.09 million.

Trade Desk Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.74. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TTD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trade Desk Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Instantly TTD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.86% year-to-date, but still down -2.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) is 8.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTD is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $105.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Trade Desk Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.18 percent over the past six months and at a 18.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $479.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Trade Desk Inc to make $565.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $382.8 million and $464.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.20%. Trade Desk Inc earnings are expected to increase by 17.09% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 24.00% per year for the next five years.

TTD Dividends

Trade Desk Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.93% of Trade Desk Inc shares, and 78.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.54%. Trade Desk Inc stock is held by 1,216 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 9.35% of the shares, which is about 41.74 million shares worth $3.36 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 9.18% or 40.98 million shares worth $3.3 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 13.99 million shares worth $1.13 billion, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.65 million shares worth around $777.68 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.