Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST): Decline Of -20.0% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2024

In the last trading session, 6.57 million shares of the Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.00, and it changed around $0.35 or 1.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.57B. TOST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.00, offering almost -8.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.92% since then. We note from Toast Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.46 million.

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.91% year-to-date, but still up 5.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) is 29.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).