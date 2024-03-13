Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) were traded, and its beta was -0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.13, and it changed around -$0.3 or -4.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $440.56M. TERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.04, offering almost -96.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.28% since then. We note from Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 759.41K.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Instantly TERN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.86% year-to-date, but still down -2.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) is 4.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.93 day(s).