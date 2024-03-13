Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) were traded, and its beta was -0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.13, and it changed around -$0.3 or -4.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $440.56M. TERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.04, offering almost -96.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.28% since then. We note from Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 759.41K.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information
Instantly TERN has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.86% year-to-date, but still down -2.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) is 4.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.93 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TERN is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $14.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) estimates and forecasts
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.07 percent over the past six months and at a 22.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.12%.
TERN Dividends
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 25 and March 29.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.85% of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 116.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.01%. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 153 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.48% of the shares, which is about 7.62 million shares worth $66.67 million.
FMR, LLC, with 11.54% or 7.05 million shares worth $61.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.98 million shares worth $14.32 million, making up 3.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $10.66 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.