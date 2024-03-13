Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: TNON): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 10.36 million shares of the Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) have been traded, and its beta is 2.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around -$0.1 or -6.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.34M. TNON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.60, offering almost -1870.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.96% since then. We note from Tenon Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 82750.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.02K.

Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Instantly TNON has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.56% year-to-date, but still up 11.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:TNON) is 17.75% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).