Stock Performance And Outlook Of Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ: SCTL)

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.22M. SCTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.28, offering almost -17.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.15% since then. We note from Societal CDMO Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 790.80K.

Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) trade information

Instantly SCTL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 210.98% year-to-date, but still up 2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) is 118.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).