Stock Performance And Outlook Of Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ: SCTL)

In the last trading session, 1.82 million shares of the Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $114.22M. SCTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.28, offering almost -17.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.15% since then. We note from Societal CDMO Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 790.80K.
Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) trade information
Instantly SCTL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 210.98% year-to-date, but still up 2.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) is 118.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).
Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) estimates and forecasts
Societal CDMO Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 94.64 percent over the past six months and at a 30.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.60%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Societal CDMO Inc to make $21.83 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $24.28 million and $21.53 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.40%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.44%. Societal CDMO Inc earnings are expected to increase by 57.35% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.
SCTL Dividends
Societal CDMO Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.
Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.71% of Societal CDMO Inc shares, and 58.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.92%. Societal CDMO Inc stock is held by 46 institutions, with First Light Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.87% of the shares, which is about 13.41 million shares worth $14.75 million.
AWM Investment Company, Inc., with 11.24% or 10.13 million shares worth $11.14 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $2.27 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $1.78 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.