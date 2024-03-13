Stock Performance And Outlook Of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE)

In today’s recent session, 0.76 million shares of the Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $581.26, and it changed around $2.12 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $262.73B. ADBE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $638.25, offering almost -9.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $323.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.38% since then. We note from Adobe Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Adobe Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.87. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 11 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ADBE as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adobe Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $4.38 for the current quarter.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Instantly ADBE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.57% year-to-date, but still up 7.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is -5.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $546.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADBE is forecast to be at a low of $200 and a high of $730.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Adobe Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.20 percent over the past six months and at a 11.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Adobe Inc to make $5.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending May 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.86%. Adobe Inc earnings are expected to increase by 11.53% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 14.32% per year for the next five years.

ADBE Dividends

Adobe Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.20% of Adobe Inc shares, and 86.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.01%. Adobe Inc stock is held by 3,828 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 8.90% of the shares, which is about 40.27 million shares worth $23.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.39% or 37.97 million shares worth $22.19 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 14.29 million shares worth $8.35 billion, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.12 million shares worth around $6.5 billion, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.