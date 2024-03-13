Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 5.01 million shares of the Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) were traded, and its beta was 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.18, and it changed around $0.6 or 2.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.19B. STLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.70, offering almost 1.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.52% since then. We note from Stellantis N.V’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.37 million.

Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Instantly STLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 20.84% year-to-date, but still up 5.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stellantis N.V (NYSE:STLA) is 15.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).