Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) Shares Could Drop Up To -120.33%

In the last trading session, 6.98 million shares of the Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.77, and it changed around -$2.68 or -7.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.69B. SPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.34, offering almost -14.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.89% since then. We note from Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.32 million.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.15. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SPR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.