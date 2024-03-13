SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10M. SINT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.77, offering almost -2030.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13. We note from SINTX Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -67.02% year-to-date, but still down -3.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) is -14.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).