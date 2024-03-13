SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 2.3 million shares of the SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.40, and it changed around $1.08 or 20.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $454.98M. SIGA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -4.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.06% since then. We note from SIGA Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.41K.

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

Instantly SIGA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.29% year-to-date, but still up 27.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) is 25.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.01 day(s).