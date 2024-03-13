SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 2.3 million shares of the SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.40, and it changed around $1.08 or 20.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $454.98M. SIGA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.70, offering almost -4.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.06% since then. We note from SIGA Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 343.41K.
SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information
Instantly SIGA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 14.29% year-to-date, but still up 27.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) is 25.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.01 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
SIGA Technologies Inc (SIGA) estimates and forecasts
SIGA Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 48.15 percent over the past six months and at a 16.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,766.00%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $172.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,766.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.78%. SIGA Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 16.84% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.