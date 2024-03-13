ShiftPixy Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of PIXY Stock In 2024

In today’s recent session, 6.71 million shares of the ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.20, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.28M. PIXY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $115.09, offering almost -3496.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.69% since then. We note from ShiftPixy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 53300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.62K.
ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information
Instantly PIXY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.39% year-to-date, but still down -15.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) is -23.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).
ShiftPixy Inc (PIXY) estimates and forecasts
Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 92.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.80%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ShiftPixy Inc to make $4 million in revenue for the quarter ending May 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.5 million and $3.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.72%.
PIXY Dividends
ShiftPixy Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 10 and April 14.
ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.30% of ShiftPixy Inc shares, and 0.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.51%. ShiftPixy Inc stock is held by 12 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 4467.0 shares worth $15232.0.
Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.03% or 1811.0 shares worth $6175.0 as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 6500.0 shares worth $22165.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 1877.0 shares worth around $6400.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.