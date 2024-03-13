ShiftPixy Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of PIXY Stock In 2024

In today’s recent session, 6.71 million shares of the ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.20, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.28M. PIXY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $115.09, offering almost -3496.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.69% since then. We note from ShiftPixy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 53300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 43.62K.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Instantly PIXY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -41.39% year-to-date, but still down -15.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) is -23.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44070.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).