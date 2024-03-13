Shell Plc ADR (NYSE:SHEL) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Shell Plc ADR (NYSE:SHEL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.30, and it changed around $0.79 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $209.69B. SHEL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.74, offering almost -5.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.65% since then. We note from Shell Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.

Shell Plc ADR (NYSE:SHEL) trade information

Instantly SHEL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.76% year-to-date, but still up 2.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shell Plc ADR (NYSE:SHEL) is 1.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).