Shell Plc ADR (NYSE:SHEL) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the Shell Plc ADR (NYSE:SHEL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.30, and it changed around $0.79 or 1.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $209.69B. SHEL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.74, offering almost -5.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $52.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.65% since then. We note from Shell Plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.
Shell Plc ADR (NYSE:SHEL) trade information
Instantly SHEL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -0.76% year-to-date, but still up 2.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shell Plc ADR (NYSE:SHEL) is 1.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.28 day(s).
Shell Plc ADR (SHEL) estimates and forecasts
Shell Plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.92 percent over the past six months and at a -4.76% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.20%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $76.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Shell Plc ADR to make $76.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $86.96 billion and $54.44 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.39%. Shell Plc ADR earnings are expected to increase by -8.59% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.
SHEL Dividends
Shell Plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.59. It is important to note, however, that the 3.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Shell Plc ADR (NYSE:SHEL)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Shell Plc ADR shares, and 10.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.35%. Shell Plc ADR stock is held by 1,451 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.30% of the shares, which is about 42.13 million shares worth $2.75 billion.
Fisher Asset Management, LLC, with 0.71% or 22.82 million shares worth $1.49 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Series International Value Fund and DFA International Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 9.5 million shares worth $621.16 million, making up 0.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held roughly 9.02 million shares worth around $589.34 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.