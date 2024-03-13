Shares Of Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRA) Could Show A Loss Of -79.31%

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.50, and it changed around -$2.85 or -16.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. NMRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -44.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.52% since then. We note from Neumora Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 300.39K.

Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) trade information

Instantly NMRA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.96% year-to-date, but still down -21.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) is -19.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.66 day(s).