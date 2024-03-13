Shares Of Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRA) Could Show A Loss Of -79.31%

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.50, and it changed around -$2.85 or -16.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. NMRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -44.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.52% since then. We note from Neumora Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 300.39K.
Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) trade information
Instantly NMRA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.96% year-to-date, but still down -21.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) is -19.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.66 day(s).
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NMRA is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $26.
Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NMRA) estimates and forecasts
Neumora Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry.
NMRA Dividends
Neumora Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
Neumora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.77% of Neumora Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 48.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.50%. Neumora Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 4.81% of the shares, which is about 7.65 million shares worth $108.59 million.
FMR, LLC, with 4.01% or 6.37 million shares worth $90.5 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Growth Company Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $5.3 million, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $5.06 million, which represents about 0.22% of the total shares outstanding.