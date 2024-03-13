Shares Of Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) Could Show A Loss Of -857.45%

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.60M. ATER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.02, offering almost -117.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.68% since then. We note from Aterian Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 594.94K.

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Instantly ATER has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 35.49% year-to-date, but still up 7.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) is 9.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.09 day(s).