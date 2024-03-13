SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 7.71 million shares of the SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.95, and it changed around $0.98 or 3.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.35B. S currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.76, offering almost -10.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.53% since then. We note from SentinelOne Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.86 million.

SentinelOne Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended S as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.86% year-to-date, but still up 9.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is -5.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that S is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $70.

SentinelOne Inc (S) estimates and forecasts

SentinelOne Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.18 percent over the past six months and at a 57.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $169.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect SentinelOne Inc to make $180.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $126.1 million and $133.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.60%.

SentinelOne Inc earnings are expected to increase by 58.53% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 40.20% per year for the next five years.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 13.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of SentinelOne Inc shares, and 81.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.43%. SentinelOne Inc stock is held by 472 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.31% of the shares, which is about 34.65 million shares worth $523.16 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.31% or 22.54 million shares worth $340.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 8.8 million shares worth $148.45 million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $106.3 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.