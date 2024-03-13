Sea Ltd ADR’s (SE): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 5.32 million shares of the Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.02, and it changed around -$0.39 or -0.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.13B. SE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.84, offering almost -53.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.8% since then. We note from Sea Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.07 million.

Sea Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.73. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sea Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) trade information

Instantly SE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.26% year-to-date, but still up 4.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE) is 33.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $194.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SE is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $462.2228005.

Sea Ltd ADR (SE) estimates and forecasts

Sea Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.73 percent over the past six months and at a 42.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -81.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.5 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Sea Ltd ADR to make $3.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.04 billion and $3.2 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.40%.

SE Dividends

Sea Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 14 and May 20.

Sea Ltd ADR (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.14% of Sea Ltd ADR shares, and 55.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.91%.

Capital Research Global Investors and Baillie Gifford and Company were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 36.85 million shares worth $2.14 billion, making up 7.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford and Company held roughly 21.8 million shares worth around $1.27 billion, which represents about 4.17% of the total shares outstanding.