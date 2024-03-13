Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $11 In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) have been traded, and its beta is 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.82, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.44B. SAND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.31, offering almost -30.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.84% since then. We note from Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.55. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SAND as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sandstorm Gold Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.08% year-to-date, but still up 4.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) is 8.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAND is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $11.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.49 percent over the past six months and at a -57.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.10%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.39%.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 1.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd shares, and 61.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.55%. Sandstorm Gold Ltd stock is held by 295 institutions, with Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 16.11% of the shares, which is about 47.97 million shares worth $232.18 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 9.69% or 28.84 million shares worth $139.58 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 15.92 million shares worth $77.07 million, making up 5.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 14.41 million shares worth around $69.77 million, which represents about 4.84% of the total shares outstanding.