Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) Stock Forecast: $675 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 4.83 million shares of the Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $306.62, and it changed around $0.62 or 0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $297.42B. CRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $318.71, offering almost -3.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $170.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.56% since then. We note from Salesforce Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.83 million.

Salesforce Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.62. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 16 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CRM as a Hold, whereas 25 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Salesforce Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current quarter.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Instantly CRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.52% year-to-date, but still up 2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is 5.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $254.88, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -20.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRM is forecast to be at a low of $119 and a high of $675.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) estimates and forecasts

Salesforce Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.09 percent over the past six months and at a 17.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 34 analysts expect Salesforce Inc to make $9.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.06%. Salesforce Inc earnings are expected to increase by 19.02% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.22% per year for the next five years.

CRM Dividends

Salesforce Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 29 and June 03.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.85% of Salesforce Inc shares, and 83.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.52%. Salesforce Inc stock is held by 3,441 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.55% of the shares, which is about 83.2 million shares worth $17.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.26% or 70.63 million shares worth $14.92 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 29.63 million shares worth $6.26 billion, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 23.31 million shares worth around $4.92 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.