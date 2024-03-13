Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $132.15, and it changed around $2.41 or 1.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.92B. RCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $133.77, offering almost -1.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.07% since then. We note from Royal Caribbean Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Royal Caribbean Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.61. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 10 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended RCL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Royal Caribbean Group is expected to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Instantly RCL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.05% year-to-date, but still up 4.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is 12.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.82, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -89.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCL is forecast to be at a low of $47 and a high of $104.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Royal Caribbean Group share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.48 percent over the past six months and at a 47.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 660.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to make $3.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.89 billion and $3.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 27.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.87%. Royal Caribbean Group earnings are expected to increase by 46.79% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 27.50% per year for the next five years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.02% of Royal Caribbean Group shares, and 81.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.26%. Royal Caribbean Group stock is held by 1,132 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 11.60% of the shares, which is about 29.77 million shares worth $3.93 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 11.42% or 29.31 million shares worth $3.87 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 20.39 million shares worth $2.69 billion, making up 7.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 17.76 million shares worth around $2.35 billion, which represents about 6.92% of the total shares outstanding.