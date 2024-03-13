Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.12, and it changed around $0.99 or 1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.35B. ROKU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.84, offering almost -67.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.73% since then. We note from Roku Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.72 million.

Roku Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.61. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ROKU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Roku Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.61 for the current quarter.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Instantly ROKU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.95% year-to-date, but still up 3.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) is -33.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $134.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROKU is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $410.

Roku Inc (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Roku Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.90 percent over the past six months and at a 56.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $851.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Roku Inc to make $936.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $708.49 million and $773.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -126.17%. Roku Inc earnings are expected to increase by 61.20% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 43.00% per year for the next five years.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 24 and April 29.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of Roku Inc shares, and 85.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.69%. Roku Inc stock is held by 793 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.18% of the shares, which is about 11.4 million shares worth $728.85 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 8.41% or 10.44 million shares worth $736.95 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 7.69 million shares worth $542.53 million, making up 6.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $428.27 million, which represents about 3.58% of the total shares outstanding.