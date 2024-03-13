Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: ROIV): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.73 million shares of the Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) were traded, and its beta was 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.29, and it changed around -$0.15 or -1.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.29B. ROIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.24, offering almost -28.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.96% since then. We note from Roivant Sciences Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.50 million.

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.37% year-to-date, but still down -11.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) is -4.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.61 day(s).