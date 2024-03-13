Risk-Taking Investors May Find Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX: LSF) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 8.65 million shares of the Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.29 or 31.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.42M. LSF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.44, offering almost -18.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.72% since then. We note from Laird Superfood Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 67680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.05K.
Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF) trade information
Instantly LSF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 31.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 34.07% year-to-date, but still up 48.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF) is 60.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44750.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).
Laird Superfood Inc (LSF) estimates and forecasts
Laird Superfood Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.15 percent over the past six months and at a -2.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.70%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.68 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Laird Superfood Inc to make $8.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.81%. Laird Superfood Inc earnings are expected to increase by 83.49% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.
LSF Dividends
Laird Superfood Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.
Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.82% of Laird Superfood Inc shares, and 10.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.33%. Laird Superfood Inc stock is held by 32 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.40% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $0.33 million.
Evolution Capital Management LLC, with 1.61% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Fidelity Select Portfolios – Consumer Staples and Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 2.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $94690.0, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.