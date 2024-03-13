Risk-Taking Investors May Find Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX: LSF) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 8.65 million shares of the Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.29 or 31.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.42M. LSF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.44, offering almost -18.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.72% since then. We note from Laird Superfood Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 67680.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 39.05K.

Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF) trade information

Instantly LSF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 31.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 34.07% year-to-date, but still up 48.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Laird Superfood Inc (AMEX:LSF) is 60.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44750.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).