Risk-Takers Will Like NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA).

In the last trading session, 10.25 million shares of the NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.05 or 16.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.11M. NCNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -360.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.47% since then. We note from NuCana plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.05K.
NuCana plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NCNA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NuCana plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.
NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information
Instantly NCNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 16.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 30.02% year-to-date, but still up 16.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) is 26.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 91310.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).
NuCana plc ADR (NCNA) estimates and forecasts
NuCana plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.28 percent over the past six months and at a 18.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.83%.
NCNA Dividends
NuCana plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 02 and April 08.
NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of NuCana plc ADR shares, and 28.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.67%. NuCana plc ADR stock is held by 24 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.41% of the shares, which is about 8.0 million shares worth $6.32 million.
Baillie Gifford and Company, with 7.05% or 3.66 million shares worth $2.89 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
The former held 18775.0 shares worth $15667.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.