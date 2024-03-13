Risk-Takers Will Like NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ: NCNA).

In the last trading session, 10.25 million shares of the NuCana plc ADR (NASDAQ:NCNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.05 or 16.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.11M. NCNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -360.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.47% since then. We note from NuCana plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 156.05K.

NuCana plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NCNA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NuCana plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.