Risk-Takers Will Like Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON).

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.36, and it changed around $0.02 or 4.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.96M. ACON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.92, offering almost -10433.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Aclarion Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) trade information

Instantly ACON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -88.75% year-to-date, but still down -0.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ:ACON) is -81.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).