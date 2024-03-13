Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.47, and it changed around -$2.0 or -10.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $920.49M. METC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.70, offering almost -29.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.0% since then. We note from Ramaco Resources Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Ramaco Resources Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended METC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ramaco Resources Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.9 for the current quarter.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Instantly METC has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.69% year-to-date, but still down -5.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is 7.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.78 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -45.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that METC is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12.

Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) estimates and forecasts

Ramaco Resources Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 121.98 percent over the past six months and at a 63.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 317.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $234.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ramaco Resources Inc to make $221.52 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $133.76 million and $145.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 75.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.67%. Ramaco Resources Inc earnings are expected to increase by 40.43% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 4.23% per year for the next five years.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.93 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.51. It is important to note, however, that the 2.93% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.69% of Ramaco Resources Inc shares, and 75.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.92%. Ramaco Resources Inc stock is held by 211 institutions, with Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.78% of the shares, which is about 5.61 million shares worth $47.34 million.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P., with 12.73% or 5.59 million shares worth $47.16 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $5.7 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $3.95 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.