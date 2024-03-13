PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.79, and it changed around $1.42 or 6.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.09B. PUBM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.83, offering almost -0.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.89% since then. We note from PubMatic Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 459.88K.

PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) trade information

Instantly PUBM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.60% year-to-date, but still up 5.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) is 37.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).