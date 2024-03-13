Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 5.7 million shares of the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) were traded, and its beta was 1.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.56, and it changed around -$0.11 or -4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $687.33M. WOOF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.76, offering almost -320.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.59% since then. We note from Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.99% year-to-date, but still down -1.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -2.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.65 day(s).