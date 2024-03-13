Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.43 million shares of the Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE:PAY) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.93, and it changed around $3.11 or 14.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.97B. PAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.07, offering almost 11.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.46% since then. We note from Paymentus Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 215.26K.

Paymentus Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.86. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended PAY as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paymentus Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE:PAY) trade information

Instantly PAY has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.91% year-to-date, but still up 21.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE:PAY) is 46.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.38, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -130.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PAY is forecast to be at a low of $8.5 and a high of $12.

Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) estimates and forecasts

Paymentus Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 51.26 percent over the past six months and at a 9.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $173.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Paymentus Holdings Inc to make $178.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $148.33 million and $148.94 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.55%. Paymentus Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 16.88% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 33.20% per year for the next five years.

PAY Dividends

Paymentus Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 04.

Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE:PAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.90% of Paymentus Holdings Inc shares, and 78.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.95%. Paymentus Holdings Inc stock is held by 108 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.59% of the shares, which is about 3.35 million shares worth $35.4 million.

Capital International Investors, with 15.96% or 3.22 million shares worth $34.05 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.22 million shares worth $34.05 million, making up 15.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $24.78 million, which represents about 10.86% of the total shares outstanding.