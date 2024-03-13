P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PIII) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around -$0.28 or -27.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.98M. PIII at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -651.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.41% since then. We note from P3 Health Partners Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 426.45K.
P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information
Instantly PIII has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -27.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.70% year-to-date, but still down -31.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) is -30.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.08 day(s).
P3 Health Partners Inc (PIII) estimates and forecasts
P3 Health Partners Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.57 percent over the past six months and at a -121.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 63.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $302.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect P3 Health Partners Inc to make $345.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $258.2 million and $302.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.40%.
PIII Dividends
P3 Health Partners Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.
P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.09% of P3 Health Partners Inc shares, and 18.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.88%. P3 Health Partners Inc stock is held by 87 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.03% of the shares, which is about 6.89 million shares worth $20.59 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.79% or 5.47 million shares worth $16.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.73 million shares worth $14.14 million, making up 4.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.97 million shares worth around $8.87 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.