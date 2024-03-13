P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PIII) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) have been traded, and its beta is 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.74, and it changed around -$0.28 or -27.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.98M. PIII at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -651.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.41% since then. We note from P3 Health Partners Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 426.45K.

P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) trade information

Instantly PIII has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -27.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.70% year-to-date, but still down -31.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) is -30.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.08 day(s).