Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT): Stock Forecast For 2024 Sees A An Incline Of 2.52%

In the last trading session, 3.92 million shares of the Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.30, and it changed around $0.24 or 1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.70B. OUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.02, offering almost -4.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.82% since then. We note from Outfront Media Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

Outfront Media Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended OUT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Outfront Media Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) trade information

Instantly OUT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.76% year-to-date, but still up 6.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) is 26.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

Outfront Media Inc (OUT) estimates and forecasts

Outfront Media Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.82 percent over the past six months and at a 1.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 107.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $411.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Outfront Media Inc to make $488.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $395.8 million and $472.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.40%.

Outfront Media Inc earnings are expected to increase by 125.48% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

OUT Dividends

Outfront Media Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 7.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.35% of Outfront Media Inc shares, and 101.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.07%. Outfront Media Inc stock is held by 338 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.99% of the shares, which is about 28.04 million shares worth $440.77 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 15.36% or 25.35 million shares worth $398.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 9.81 million shares worth $99.04 million, making up 5.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 6.26 million shares worth around $96.78 million, which represents about 3.79% of the total shares outstanding.